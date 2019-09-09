0 Shares

Lendel Roy Massey, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 7:00 AM Sunday Sept. 8, 2019 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired millwright superintendent for Beveridge Paper Co. in Indianapolis. He was a son of the late James Alvin “Mood” Massey and Alta Mae Cardwell Massey. He was preceded in death by seven brothers, CJ, Lemuel, Denny, Edgar and Alvin Massey; a sister, Maudie Massey; and two half brothers, James and Oneale Massey.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Doyle Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday, 9 AM-8 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.

Surviving are his wife, Lois Castor Massey; two daughters, Sheila Kneringer (John Brooks) of Greenwood, IN and Glenna Massey (Melissa Deckard) of Martinsville, IN; two sons, Roy Alan Massey (Andrea) of Indianapolis and Douglas Massey (Laura) of McCordsville, IN; two brothers, William Darris Massey (Peggy) of Indianapolis and Jerry Massey (Brenda) of Huff; two sisters, Matha Jean Davis (Terry) of Bowling Green and Jeanetta Doyle (Jimmy) of Danville, IN; eight grandchildren, Kyle Massey (Kaylie), Michelle Langdon (Chad), Lyndsey Massey, Thresa Green (Tyler), Kurt Massey (Amber), Paige Massey, Kristopher Massey and Addison Massey Deckard; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.