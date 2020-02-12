0 Shares

Leola Froedge Crossman, 95, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Barren County and the daughter of the late Evert R. and Maymie Hurt Froedge. She was a widow of the late Col. Philip J. Crossman. She was a member of the Punta Gorda Methodist Church. She was employed, May 1942, by the Federal Government during World War II having worked in Dayton, OH and Washington D.C. for 29 years. Also, during that time, she was employed for two and a half years in the American Embassy in London, England. After retirement, she resided in Punta Gorda, FL, 29 years, then moved back to Glasgow in 2006. When young, she was a good golfer, tennis player, she loved dancing, was a big U of K fan and had traveled to many countries. She loved her family dearly.

She is survived by four children; Vickie Reed (Glenn) of Leland, NC, David Crossman (Marcia) of Cresson PA, Steven Crossman (Ann) of Enoree, SC and Joel Crossman (Belinda) of Punta Gorda, FL; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Emogene Riherd and Anita Scott of Glasgow and Joyce Nunn of Brentwood, TN; two brothers, Ferrell J. Froedge of Bowling Green, KY and Dr. Jerry K. Froedge of Hickory, NC. Seventeen nieces and nephews also survive. The family wants to express their gratitude to her long-time caregiver, Mrs. Sharon Holley.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, February 16th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and on Sunday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request a memorial contribution be made to the First United Methodist Church; 500 South Green Street, Glasgow, KY 42141

