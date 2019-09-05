0 Shares

Leon Constant, 79 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday, May 8 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Hart County to the late Mark & Grace Bryant Constant. Leon was retired from Dart and he also was a farmer most of his life. He was a member of the Concord Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Dollie, son-in-law Danny Srygler, two brothers Mark “Dudy” and Kenneth “Babe” Constant and three sisters Helen Dennis, Edith Constant & Elaine Waddell.

Leon is survived by his wife-Joyce Hodge Constant

One son-David Constant of Bonnieville

One daughter-Joy Srygler of Bonnieville

Step-son-Dale Huff of Horse Cave

Step-daughter-Cheryl Clay & hus. John of Munfordville

One sister-Wanda Cox of Munfordville

Four grandchildren-Brandon, Brett & Kari Constant and Jacob Srygler

Four step-grandchildren-Sheena, Derek, Kris & Desiree

Two great-grandchildren-Ryver & Adalynn

Four step-great-grandchildren-Olivia, Lily, Grayson & Hudson

Funeral services for Leon Constant will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.