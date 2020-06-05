0 Shares

Leon Higginbotham, age 83, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on July 5, 1936 to the late Nat Higginbotham and Dovie Morrison Higginbotham and was married to Jo Caruso Higginbotham, who survives.

Leo worked in maintenance for Burlington Coat Factory. He was a graduate of Park City High School where he played on the State Championship Basketball Team and also pole vaulted on the track and field team. Leon was an Air Force Veteran and a member of Park City Baptist Church.

Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Brian Higginbotham; one daughter, Barbara Mattot; two stepsons, Samuel Parker (Jiab) and David Parker (Dawn); one step daughter, Barbara J. Painter (Aubrey); one sister, Pauline Poynter and several step grand and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jaclyn Mattot, one brother, Leslie Higginbotham and one sister, Mary Higginbotham.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Park City Baptist Church Elevator Fund

