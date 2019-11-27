0 Shares

Leonard England, 73, of Mount Hermon, KY passed away Monday, November 25th, at his home. Leonard was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 27, 1946, a son of the late Shirley (Bassovich) and Randall England. On January 6, 1968, he married Barbara (Mitsner) England, who survives of Mt. Hermon, KY. He was retired from Monroe County Board of Education. He was member of Poplar Log Church of Christ in Temple Hill, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara England, of Mt. Hermon, KY; two daughters, Jane Kirkpatrick, and husband, Steve, of Glasgow, KY; Randi Bow, and husband, Jason, of Mt Hermon, KY; seven grandchildren, James England, Kelsey, Tucker, Dalton and Kayla Kirkpatrick, Austin and Conner Bow.

Leonard is also survived by a sister, Diane Matthews, and husband, John, of Mt. Hermon, KY; two brothers, Eddie England, and wife, Barbara, of Gamaliel, KY; Steve England, and wife, Irma, of Paducah , KY., one sister-in-law, Brenda England, of Florida.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Beth England, and a brother, Rodney England.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, December 1st, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Saturday, 4:00-8:00 P.M., and Sunday, 6:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery.

