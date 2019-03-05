0 Shares

Leonard Joseph Laird, 66, of Smith Grove, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Cave City, the son of the late Charlie Laird and Gladys Hatcher Laird. Leonard was the owner and operator of Leonard Laird Heating & Cooling HVAC for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, to include, hunting, fishing and boating. Leonard was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Reva Herald Laird of Smith Grove; two daughters, Christy Goodrum (Mike) and Melissa Nunn (Jerry) both of Glasgow; four grandchildren, Spencer, Olivia, Ian and Sophia; his mother-in-law, Doris Herald of Smith Grove. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Herman and Garvie; one sister, Geneva Gore.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, May 6th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday until time for services at the funeral home.