Leonard “Jr” Graham 72 of Cave City departed this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was born on February 23, 1947 to the late Olan and Maxine Renick Graham.

He was a retired truck driver and police officer with the Marion County Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, Sondra Graham. He is also survived by two sons, four daughters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter and one sister.

A memorial service for Leonard “Jr” Graham is being planned for a later date.

