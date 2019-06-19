0 Shares

Mr. Leonard Vaughn Stockton, 64 died June 16, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Stockton was a native of Glasgow, Ky and the son of the late Harold Stockton and Madgalene

Vaughn Stockton. Mr. Stockton was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee, member of the Usher board, and Sunday School Teacher. Mr. Stockton was an employee of the Commonwealth of Kentucky where he served as a food service coordinator.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers, Jesse Buford Stockton, Paul Jones Stockton, MC Stockton, Earnest Ray Stockton, and Lewis Stockton.

Survivors include two sisters: Lou Frances Twyman (William) of Cave City, Ky; Charity Gonzales of Louisville, Ky; three sisters in laws, Louise Wade Stockton of Glasgow, Ky; Louise Stockton of Bowling Green, Ky; Zora Starks of Lebanon, TN: A special Companion Penny Depp of Glasgow, Ky along with a host of Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, and other friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, Ky with Dr. Michael Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hayes, Watts, & Percell Funeral Home.

Hayes Watts & Percell will be in charge of arrangements.