WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

LEONARD VAUGHN STOCKTON

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Mr. Leonard Vaughn Stockton, 64 died June 16, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Stockton was a native of Glasgow, Ky and the son of the late Harold Stockton and Madgalene
Vaughn Stockton. Mr. Stockton was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee, member of the Usher board, and Sunday School Teacher. Mr. Stockton was an employee of the Commonwealth of Kentucky where he served as a food service coordinator.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers, Jesse Buford Stockton, Paul Jones Stockton, MC Stockton, Earnest Ray Stockton, and Lewis Stockton.

Survivors include two sisters: Lou Frances Twyman (William) of Cave City, Ky; Charity Gonzales of Louisville, Ky; three sisters in laws, Louise Wade Stockton of Glasgow, Ky; Louise Stockton of Bowling Green, Ky; Zora Starks of Lebanon, TN: A special Companion Penny Depp of Glasgow, Ky along with a host of Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, and other friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, Ky with Dr. Michael Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hayes, Watts, & Percell Funeral Home.

Hayes Watts & Percell will be in charge of arrangements.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.