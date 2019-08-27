0 Shares

Leroy Milton Alvey age 81 of Cub Run passed away at 2:55pm Sunday, August 25 at his home in Cub Run. Leroy was a Grayson County native and the son of the late David Thomas & Amye E. Waddle Alvey. He was an Entrepreneur-Business Owner, having owned businesses in the Wax and Cave City area. He was a member and Deacon of Cub Run Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother Edwin C. Alvey and a sister Marquerite A. Haycraft

Leroy is survived by his wife of 63 years Naomi Joyce Taylor Alvey

One son-Leroy Thomas Alvey & wife Patricia of Bowling Green

Three daughters-Rhonda Carol Atwell & hus. Michael of Munfordville

Myra Lynn Berry & hus. Jimmy of Glasgow

Laura Joyce Jessie & hus. Al of Mammoth Cave

One brother-James Alvey of Bellview, FL

Seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren & two step-great-grandchildren

Funeral services Leroy Milton Alvey will be 11am Thursday, August 29 at the Cub Run Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Mikie Clemons officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and Thursday from 9-11am at the Cub Run Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will be at the Cub Run Cemetery at a later date.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Cub Run Cemetery, these may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Cub Run Cemetery, P.O. Box 637, Munfordville, KY 42765.