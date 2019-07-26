0 Shares

Mr. Leslie Brown “Red” Thrasher of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years, 7 months, and 16 days. He was born in Tulare, California on Thursday, December 8, 1939, the son of Brownie and Mary Kate Dicken Thrasher. He attended Burkesville First Christian Church, was a U.S. Army Veteran, a business owner of Taco Mayo Restaurants, a former employee of the Chrysler Mopar Division of the Chrysler-Dodge Corporation, and an antique car collector.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Maud Tallent Thrasher, whom he married on Saturday, January 4, 1969, his maternal grandparents, Leslie and Abigail Dicken, brothers-in-law, Bobby Tallent, J. D. Tallent, Johnny Tallent, Guy Tallent, Joe Tallent, and his nephew, Warren Tallent.

He is survived by his children, Cindy Marie Thrasher of Columbia, Kentucky, Beth (and Jeremy) Thrasher-Pedigo of Glasgow, Kentucky, sister, Sally Tallent of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Riley Parker Scott, Kinley Abigail Scott, niece, Lesley (and John) Fleshood of Chico, California, great-nephew, Matthew Fleshood, and first cousin, Frederick Kellermeier of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Patton officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements