Leslie Leon Crabtree, 73, of Glasgow, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Park City, he was the son, of the late Dewey and Corene Pullen Crabtree. Mr. Crabtree was a self-employed Mobile Home Transporter, he enjoyed going to auctions, fishing, concerts and spending time with his family and friends, he was a member of the Refuge Church of Christ.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Connie Crabtree Stephens husband Tony, Sherri Vibbert and Tanya Slayton husband Greg all of Glasgow; grandchildren, Alyssa Conrad husband Cody, Carrie Kinslow husband Tony, Tyler Vibbert, Jennifer Crabtree, Christina Jessee and Tara Jessee all of Glasgow; Great Grandchildren, Cayden and Emma Conrad, Jackson and Brooklyn Kinslow, Mia, Christopher and Harper Groce; Bonus daughter, Belle Thomas; 1 sister, Carolyn Rountree of Northtown along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 1 sister, Maynell Letner and 1 brother, Carlos Leon Crabtree.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7th from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and Wednesday morning until time for service. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the family Mr. Crabtree.

