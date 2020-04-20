0 Shares

Leslie Paul Dean, 93, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Julior Hess Dean and Kate Shader Dean. He was a retired farmer and real estate developer. He was a U S Army veteran of WWII and had been a long time member of the Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV where he had served many years as a part of their honor guard.

Survivors include one daughter, Martha Leslie Martin and husband Danny of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Nathaniel Johnson of Boulder, CO, Eli Johnson Hester and husband Zac of Bagdad, KY, Jamey Buchanan and Andrea Smith both of Glasgow, and Heather Wilson and husband Jeff of Cave City; seven great-grandchildren: Laura Wilson, Jackson Smith, Blythe Johnson, Levi Johnson, Jacob Wilson, Aiden Smith, and Austin Smith; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Christine Frances Culver Dean; one great-grandson, Henry James Hester; and several brothers and sisters.

A private graveside service will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Family and friends may view the service later by visiting www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler. Online condolences may be shared at www.hatchersaddler.com.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at First Christian Church, 1100 North Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.

Related