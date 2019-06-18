WCLU

Lessenberry to become Tourist Commission executive director

The Barren County Tourist Commission recently named a new executive director. Glasgow’s MacLean Lessenberry is set to take the position in July.

According to Lessenberry, she believes she will bring a new perspective to Glasgow and the area.

Lessenberry also says the timing couldn’t be better. She recently finished studying for her MBA.

As for her plans when she gets into office, McLean says they will involve rebranding the tourism department.

McLean hopes to bring a new face to tourism in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. One of her first items to do in office is to integrate a new approach to marketing for the area.

