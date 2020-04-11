0 Shares

Letti Jonell Mitchell was stillborn Friday morning, April 10 th at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Letti is survived by her loving parents Weston and Autumn Horton Mitchell of Greensburg

Maternal grandparents Amanda Phelps and Waylon Horton

Paternal grandparents Laura Marcum and Woody Mitchell

Maternal great-grandparents Diane & Otis Bratcher and Betty & Roy Horton

Paternal great-grandparents Ed & Gretchin Rogers

A private graveside service for Letti will be 11am Monday, April 13 at the Hay Cemetery on the family farm in

Greensburg. Sego Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services for Letti Jonell Mitchell.

Related