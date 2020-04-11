Letti Jonell Mitchell
Letti Jonell Mitchell was stillborn Friday morning, April 10 th at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.
Letti is survived by her loving parents Weston and Autumn Horton Mitchell of Greensburg
Maternal grandparents Amanda Phelps and Waylon Horton
Paternal grandparents Laura Marcum and Woody Mitchell
Maternal great-grandparents Diane & Otis Bratcher and Betty & Roy Horton
Paternal great-grandparents Ed & Gretchin Rogers
A private graveside service for Letti will be 11am Monday, April 13 at the Hay Cemetery on the family farm in
Greensburg. Sego Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services for Letti Jonell Mitchell.