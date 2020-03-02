0 Shares

Lewis Edward Barbour, age 72, of Canmer, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a member of the Mt. Gilboa Baptist Church. He worked in the Equine Industry transporting & caring for race horses.

He was the son of the late Carlos E. Barbour and Jessie Brewer Barbour of Canmer.

Besides his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Wanda Dickerson (Rev. Robert), Louisville, KY, Judy Schooler, Louisville, KY, Shelia Barbour, Canmer, KY; two brothers, Harry T. Barbour, Canmer, KY; John Barbour (Earnestine), Louisville, KY; five aunts, Rosie Hayes, Patricia McBride, Lucille Cox, Mary Agnes Booker, Arvetta Barbour; uncle, David Ray Brewer; several nephews & nieces, great nephews & nieces & cousins.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Horace Graham, Rev. Douglas Barbour, Rev. Robert Dickerson officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Gilboa Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

