Lewis Gordon Parker, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, February 2nd, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Gordon was born in Louisville, KY on September 21, 1953, a son of the late Bessie and Lewis Parker.

On April 19, 1986, he married, Diana (Curtis) Parker in Indianapolis, IN. He was of Baptist faith. He worked as a foreman at a bakery.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Diana Parker, of Tompkinsville, KY; one daughter, Stephanie Parker, of Tompkinsville, KY; and a son, Bryan Conway (Angela), of Indianapolis, IN; 4 grandchildren, Dawson Lindsey, Abby Conway, Shelby Conway and Mason Conway. Gordon is also survived by two sisters, Shelia Horton, of Kansas City, Kansas ; Carrie Parker, of Alabama; two brothers, Lee Parker, of Munfordville, KY; Hardin Parker, of Louisville, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Jimmy Parker.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 4th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Emberton officiating. Visitation is Tuesday morning after 11:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Kirkpatrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to funeral expenses.

