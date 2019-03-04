LEWISBURG WOMAN CHARGED AFTER FALSE CANCER CLAIM

Following a Grand Jury indictment, Logan County Circuit Court issued a criminal summons which was served Tuesday afternoon by KSP Troopers to Sierra Bennett, 25, of Lewisburg, Ky.
The indictment stemmed from an investigation involving a complaint of Bennet’s false claim that she received a diagnosis of terminal cancer in order to receive monetary gain.
Bennett awaits a court appearance for a theft by deception under $10,000 charge.
The case is led by Trooper Jason Adkinson, unit 304. The investigation is ongoing.
There are no further developments at this time.
