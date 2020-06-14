Lexington Police Accused of Using Excessive Force

2 Shares

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky teenagers have accused police in Lexington of using too much force during a fraud investigation. Eighteen-year-old Preston Gage Slone and 19-year-old Elena Amayrany Perez told news outlets they were assaulted by Lexington police and a Kentucky State Police trooper when Slone attempted to redeem several U.S. savings bonds at a Chase Bank. Lexington police said the encounter on Tuesday is under review and the agency regrets ”any fear, anxiety, and injuries” that officers caused. Slone said at one point he was pushed to the ground and felt officers’ knees on his neck, head and back. Officers determined there was no fraud, and the teens weren’t charged.

