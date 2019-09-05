WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

LEXINGTON POLICE OFFICER ACCUSED OF DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE IN PATROL CAR

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer is accused of driving under the influence in a city police car.

Thirty-year-old Lexington police Officer Jeffery Burden was relieved of his sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment while the case is investigated.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Cynthiana police in Harrison County received a reckless driving complaint Tuesday morning involving a Lexington police cruiser that was failing to stay in its lane. An arrest citation says the cruiser reportedly nearly struck several signs.

Police say Burden’s cruiser entered a gas station and struck a red pole protecting the gas pumps. The arrest citation says Burden admitted he was taking Hydrocodone for back pain. He has been with the department since 2015.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.