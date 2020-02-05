Liberty man indicted on several sex crime charges

12 Shares

LIBERTY, Ky. – A Liberty man is behind bars following an investigation into sexual abuse.

Kentucky State Police said Ed Edwards, 34, was arrested Jan. 29. Edwards was indicted Jan. 27 by a Casey County grand jury.

He was indicted with eight counts of incest (victim under 12 years of age/ serious injury), three counts of inecest (forcible compulsion/ incapable of consent), two counts of first degree attempted rape, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, seven counts of first degree sodomy (victim under 12 years of age), two counts of first degree sodomy, and 11 counts of first degree criminal abuse.

Edwards was lodged at the Casey County Detention Center.

