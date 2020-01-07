0 Shares

Lila Marie Wilson, 92, Park City, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Spurgeon and Mary Reece Traylor. She was the widow of the late James Albert Wilson and was a beautician.

Survivors include two sons: Butch Wilson and wife Lisa of Bon Ayr, and Joe Wilson and wife Linda of Merry Oaks; eight grandchildren: James, Michelle, Crystal, Josh, Joseph, Jacob, Jeremiah, and Jenna; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lucille Harrison, and one brother Warren Traylor.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Bon Ayr Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

