LILE: Metcalfe County Schools suspend food delivery through spring break

EDMONTON, Ky. – Metcalfe County Schools announced Wednesday that its meal delivery system will temporarily stop during the school district’s spring break.

Superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools, Dr. Benny Lile, said students and teachers will take a break from nontraditional instruction April 6-10, and meal deliveries will stop.

“Unfortunately, due to the predicted surge of COVID-19 cases in our state over the next two weeks, we will be suspending food delivery on Monday, April 6,” a letter from Lile said.

School officials meet every day, at a distance, to discuss the status of the school system, Lile said. The decision to temporarily stop food delivery was made in conjunction with the predicted surge, and eventual peak, of coronavirus cases.

“As much as we try to distance ourselves, and take every precaution in this food preparation, there’s still a large number of people involved in this,” Lile said.

Students without food during the break can get access to meals. Lile said school officials can be contacted via social media and email. Lile also provided his home phone number to call if assistance is needed. That number is (270) 565-1762.

“We will work,” Lile said. “We will make that happen.”

Following a directive from Gov. Andy Beshear Thursday, Metcalfe County Schools announced classes will not meet through May 1. The directive also impacted several other school districts including Barren County and Glasgow Independent Schools.

