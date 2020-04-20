LILE: Schools closed for remainder of year, graduations could be postponed as late as August

22 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A directive from state education officials has urged Kentucky schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.

Gov. Andy Beshear and State Education Commissioner Kevin Brown spoke with school officials via a web meeting Monday and issued the directive.

Beshear referenced President Donald Trump’s phase plan which gives direction to states to reopen as coronavirus cases decrease. The directive was also given in light of practical social distancing measures. If students and staff returned to schools ten people or fewer per gathering would be impractical in a classroom setting.

Dr. Benny Lile, superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools, said school officials were working Monday afternoon to devise a plan for nontraditional instruction through the remainder of the school year. The last day for students is also being discussed.

“We’ll just continue all the way we have been until we get to the closing which now appears will be early to mid-May,” Lile said.

As for other school activities, Lile said Gov. Beshear discussed end-of-the-year activities like graduation and prom. The directive urges schools to stray away from traditional gathering for the remainder of the year, and possibly the summer.

“The Governor and Commissioner Brown indicated the chance of that happening before the end of July would appear remote,” Lile said. “Delaying the ceremony is an option but need to understand that we could delay even as far as to July, possibly August, and still be under severe restrictions to do that.”

Metcalfe County High School Principal Clint Graham and district personnel have spoken with senior students. Lile said most students desire a typical graduation. That ceremony may have to occur as late as July or early August.

“I know they desperately want to have what we would consider a normal graduation ceremony,” Lile said.

Lile said Metcalfe County Schools feels well positioned with NTI, but the time given to make decisions has been a difficult part of working through the pandemic situation over the last month.

More information is expected from school districts in the coming days.

Related