Lillian Mae Clay, 88, of Glasgow, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 12, 1931 in Echo, KY, the daughter of the late Robinson Crusoe Pitcock and the late Carrie D. Smith Pitcock. Mrs. Clay was a homemaker and member of the Glasgow Assembly of God.

Survivors include three sons, Steve Clay of Glasgow, Kevin Clay (Debbie Fisher) of Louisville and Scott Clay (Ann) of Owensboro; one daughter, Laura Craycroft (Paul) of Louisville; grandchildren, Mallory, Morgan, Chris, Joe, Austin Clay and Lillie Craycroft; four great grandchildren; one brother, Larry Pitcock of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Ernest Clay, Jr. and seven brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements provided by, A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

