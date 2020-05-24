0 Shares

Lillie Mae Lewis, 96 of Bowling Green died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at colonial Center.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Allen Richard and Bonnie Poteet Grimes and wife of the late Herman Mansfield and James William Lewis. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Fred, Jesse and Julian Grimes and one sister, Lucy Brockette. She was a clerk for Taylor Drug Store, a seamstress and employed at Aspley Hardware. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Leaving to cherish her memories are her two sons, Tommy Mansfield (Teresa) and Richard Mansfield (Shirley); six grandchildren, Keatine Sowders (Roy), Allen Mansfield, Kent Mansfield, Christopher Mansfield, Brad Mansfield (Lynsey) ; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one sister, Louise Nelthorpe; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to these uncertain times there will be a private family service held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St Jude Children Hospital.

Related