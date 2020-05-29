Limited Kentucky high school sports practice allowed June 15

1 Shares

Barren County High School's football team runs onto Trojan Field for the first game regular season game on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

(Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Limited practices for Kentucky high school sports teams can begin June 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association revealed initial steps during a video conference meeting Thursday after activities were halted in March.

Starting June 1, coaches can organize with players in groups of fewer than 10 without athletic activity. The June 15 start of practices must be in groups fewer than 10. Starting June 25, all sports can practice with up to 50 people, divided into 10 players per coach.

“High touch” fall sports including football, soccer and volleyball still won’t be allowed to practice game-like situations.

