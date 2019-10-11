0 Shares

Linda Ann Cross, 66, of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of Henry Weldon Jewell and the late Barbara Jean McClellan Jewell. Mrs. Cross worked and managed her own cleaning service for over 40 years and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her father, survivors include her husband of 33 years, Douglas “Doug” Cross of Glasgow; three sons, Douglas Cross (Valerie) of Russellville, Gregory Scott Wheeler (Heather) and Chris Wheeler (Melissa Ballard) both of Glasgow; one daughter, Kim Mathis (David) of Glasgow, KY; two sisters, Nancy Harris of Glasgow and Brenda Green of Tompkinsville; one brother, Timmy Jewell of Glasgow; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; four nieces also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, October 14th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday until time for services at the funeral home.