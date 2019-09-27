0 Shares

Linda Darlene Stewart, age 60 of Munfordville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence. Linda was an aspiring member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rowletts, KY. She was the daughter of the late Harry Glendal Wilkerson and Lorene Mae Wilkerson.

Lindais survived by her husband, Jesse Stewart of Munfordville, KY; daughter, Tina Turner Bishop of Bowling Green, KY; son, Travis Turner of Munfordville, KY; grandchildren, Liv Bishop and Link Bishop; sister, Teresa Melloan of Munfordville, KY; brother, Darrell Wilkerson of Munfordville, KY; and aunt, Helen Crump Trulock of Bowling Green, KY.

A memorial service will be 2:30 PM October 5, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 250 L&N Turnpike, Horse Cave, KY.