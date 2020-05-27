0 Shares

Linda Darris Houchens Freeman, 78, born in Barren County, KY on August 19, 1941, passed away at her residence May 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Buford and Gladys Steenbergen Houchens. Mrs. Freeman was a retired cashier and receptionist for Houchens Industries for over 20 years. She was a 1959 graduate of Austin Tracy High School and a member of East Main Church of Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jimmie Freeman; son, Jeff Freeman (Shari); granddaughter, Ashley Freeman and fiancé’ Scott Mills, who is expecting a son in August; Gabe Wallace of Glasgow; Megan (John) Cecil and their 3 children, Carter, Hallie and Maci of Elizabethtown; special friend and niece, Tammy Richardson (Bobby); sister, Ruth Glass of Glasgow; sister-in-law, Nell Houchens of Glasgow; brother-in-law, Jamie Freeman of Elkmont, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Virginia Houchens and Patty Houchens of Bowling Green; sister-in-law, Sandra Dunn of Cullman, Alabama; sister-in-law and special friend, Edquna Thompson of Cullman, Alabama, longtime friend, Janet Dilley of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Ruel, Suel, Glynn and James Houchens; brothers-in-law, Chuck Dunn and Hurshel Glass; and sister-in-law Maurice Medlin.

The funeral service will be held Friday, May 29th at 1 pm at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held between 9:30 and 12.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to BRAWA P.O. Box 171 Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 1 pm to participate in the live stream of the funeral celebration. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Freeman. Please share your condolences with the family of at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

