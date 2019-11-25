0 Shares

Linda Evelyn Compton age 63 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Born in Indiana she was the daughter of the late John P. and Retha Doan Deaton. Linda was a homemaker and member of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Compton Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband William Compton of Edmonton. Three sons. Eddie Compton of Edmonton, Charles (Tabitha) Compton of Center and Stephen Compton of Edmonton. One granddaughter Linda Compton of Center. Three sisters. Shirley LaMaster of Peru, Indiana. Joyce Behny of Peru and Janet Benjamin of Edmonton. Two brothers John Deaton Jr and Ron Deaton both of Peru, Indiana.

