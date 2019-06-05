WCLU

LINDA FAYE WOOD

Linda Faye Wood, 70, of Leitchfield passed away at 6:33 AM Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab Center in Leitchfield.

The Edmonson County native was a health care center laundry specialist and a member of Hillview Heights Baptist Church in Louisville. She was a daughter of the late Ramoth Vincent and Frances Ashley Vincent. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Sandra Kaye Vincent.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday.

Surviving are her husband, Jimmy Wood; five brothers, Ranzy Vincent (Pat) of Glasgow, James Lyle Vincent (Serena), Edwin Vincent (Malea) and Davey Vincent all of Bee Spring and Shannon Vincent of Alvaton; a sister, Angela Webb of Bee Spring; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

