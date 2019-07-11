0 Shares

Linda Inez Pitcock Dankhoff, age 83, of Rome, GA formerly of Glasgow, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Lafayette, GA. The Metcalfe County native was born on September 17, 1935 to the late George Fisher Pitcock, Sr. and Laura Wood Ferguson Pitcock. She was married to the late James Warren Dankhoff.

Linda was former bookkeeper for Bruner Aluminum in Louisville, KY and a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, one brother, Wade Pitcock (Prudence) of Rome, GA.; one sister, Mary Faye Baumgardner of Clearwater, FL. along with her nephews and nieces, Jeffrey Baumgardner, Aaron Baumgardner, Eric Baumgardner, Leslie Baumgardner, Hope Cassady, Sammy Jessie, Alan Jessie, Felix Jessie, Chris Pitcock, Debbie Casteel, David Pitcock, Justin Pitcock and George Pitcock.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Park City, KY.

VISITATION

11am –2pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel