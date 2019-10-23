0 Shares

Linda Lou Thompson,75, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. She was born on March 16, 1944, the daughter of the late Walter B. and Zora Mae (Jackson) Thompson. She was a member of the Germany Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and making potholders for her loved ones.

She is survived by three brothers, Terry Thompson and wife Sandra, Steve Thompson and fiancée Carlotta Grimsley all of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, and David Thompson and wife June of Gallatin, Tennessee; one sister, Pamela Garmon and fiancé James Johnson of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; three nieces, Angela Humes of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, April Young of Portland, Tennessee and Lily Thompson, Central, South Carolina; four nephews, Mark, Eric, and Bobby Cleary all of Tompkinsville, Kentucky and Patrick Garmon of Scottsville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia (Peggy) Cleary, and an infant sister, Fanny Marie Thompson and two nephews, Matthew and Chris Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky with burial in the Bailey Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will continue Saturday morning from 8:00 am until time for the service at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.