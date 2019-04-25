0 Shares

Linda Louise Shoopman, 71, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Burkesville, she was the daughter of the late Preston and Ruby Daniels Branham. Her husband was the late Jackie Kyle Shoopman.

She is survived by two children, Tammy Shoopman Wiley (Chris) and Tim Shoopman (Anita) both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Amber Mizell (Derek), Kurt Shoopman, Casey Wright (Victoria) and Brittany Janney (David); 8 great-grandchildren, Evan Mizell, Elizabeth Carlisle, Lillie Wright, Kyle Wright, Hunter Janney, Eli Janney, Jonathan Walton and Matthew Walton; 2 sisters, Sue Crawley (Joe) of Glasgow and Jean Roberts (Jerry) of Burkesville and 3 brothers, Gary Branham, David Branham (Kathy) and Joey Branham (Sharon) of Burkesville. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jim (Minnie) Branham and Billy Branham.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Saturday, April 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 until 8:00 pm and Saturday morning until services.