0 Shares

Linda Mae Benbow, 71, of Glasgow, KY died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Price Lee, Jr. and Edna Mae Brown. She was a CNA for the State Hospital in Glasgow and member of the Hopewell Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Justin Anderson of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Jayda, Jayden and Taraji Anderson all of Glasgow; one sister Emma Woolridge of Glasgow; one half-sister, Juanita Montgomery of VA; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Edward Whitlow and one sister, Joyce Coleman.

Private graveside service for immediate family at the Barlow Cemetery, with burial to follow.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.

A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Benbow. Share your condolence with the family of Linda Mae Benbow at www.crowfuneralhome.com

Related