Linda “MaMaw” Faye Hopper, 72, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Roy Meeks and Enna Craighead Meeks. Her loving husband, Billie Joe Hopper, preceded her in death.

Linda was “MaMaw” to many and she loved kids. She was a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church and a caregiver.

She is survived by two daughters: Claraissia Dale Hopper and Tammy Phelps (Dwayne); six grandchildren: Cassie Himes (Travis), Brandi Wells (Gary), Shane Boyd (Rachael), Jamie Mains (Jeremiah), Jessie Boyd (Kayla) and Ivy Phelps. She was blessed with ten great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law.

Friends can visit at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday. Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.