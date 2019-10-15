0 Shares

Linda Powell Utley, 72 of Oakland passed away peacefully with family by her side.

The Henderson Ky native was the daughter of the late George H and Chlora Womack Powell. She was a machine operator, a member of Oakland Baptist Church and the Senior Adult Group and Oakland Baptist Church Choir.

Her survivors include her husband William “Bill” Utley; her daughter, Beverly Edwards (Rick); three grandchildren, Andrew Eller, Brooke Tucker, Caitlyn Tucker; one brother, George Larry Powell (Vickie), one niece, Chasity Ewing (Bobby), one nephew, Ricky Powell and her fur buddy, Jake.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Oakland Baptist Church with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11a.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. The family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Oakland Baptist Church Building Fund and the Gideon’s International.