Sun. Sep 22nd, 2019

Linda Sue Hester

Linda Sue Hester, 68, Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019at her residence.  A native of California, she was a daughter of the late Frances Janice Rios and Alberto Soriano Sousa.  She was a retired HumanResources Manager at Tyson and SKF Industries in Glasgow.             Survivors include two children: Mark Hester of Richmond, IN andBrandi Hamilton of Hebron, KY; five grandchildren: Bryson Hester, BraxtonHester, Peyton Janoweki, Noah Hamilton, and Willow Hamilton; one brother,Mark Rios; two sisters: Beverly Craig and Nelda Provancha; several niecesand nephews.             In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brotherMike Rios, and a sister Christine Cobb.             It was Ms. Hester’s wish to be cremated.  No services arescheduled at this time.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler FuneralHome.

