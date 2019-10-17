0 Shares

Lisa A Smith, 67, died at her home in Bowling Green KY, on October 13, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Smith, daughters Tonya Walker (Mitchell) and Jodie Smith and sons Curt Oakley (Elizabeth) and Travis Smith (Vanessa). Six grandchildren: Olivia and Shawn Walker, Maris and Miller Oakley, & Coralee and Elise Smith. Three brothers Harry Anderson (Jan), Bill Anderson (Kathy), and Alva Anderson and 1 sister Donna Williams.

A small memorial service will be held in Terra Ceia, FL where Lisa grew up at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.