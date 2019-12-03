0 Shares

Lisa Bryant Meredith, 54 of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Hal J “Jim” Bryant and Faye Cole Moran who survives. She was preceded in death by her step father, Ken Moran, step brother, Randy Moran, and mother-in-law, Mary Lou Harper. She was employed at Fruit of the Loom for 35 years. Lisa was a member of Otter Gap Baptist Church and attended Cassidy Free Methodist Church.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Amanda Williams (Nathan); her husband, Steve Meredith; her mother, Faye Moran; one sister, Sherre Long (Tim); one niece, Kim Rynerson (Phil); one nephew, Matt Long; two great nephews, Lincoln and Reed Rynerson; special cousin considered a sister, Sue Johnson Fitzpatrick; her father-in-law, Gerald Meredith (Sue); sister-in-law, Geri Connally (Michael); brother-in-law, Eric Simon; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins and many loving friends.

Lisa’s family would like to encourage others to become an organ donors, something that was very near and dear to her heart. They ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation or Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery in her honor.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Thursday, Dec. 5 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. -12 noon Thursday at the funeral home.

