Lisa Jaggers, age 60, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. after a 4-year struggle with Inflammatory Breast Cancer. She was thedaughter of the late Col. (Ret.) Wayland and Mary Nalley. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years Timothy and her father-in-law Bobby. Lisa was a 1977 graduate of Warren Central High School, and an 82 and 93 graduate of Western Kentucky University with degrees in special education and elementary education. She spent her teaching career at Elkton Elementary and South Todd Elementary with the Todd County Schools. Additional survivors include her children Lauren Elizabeth (Louisville), Justin (Clifty), Sarah Daily (Clarksville), and Nicholas Sweat, a special young friend (Louisville). Lisa loved all animals especially dogs and cats. She leaves behind 5 dogs to cherish her memory–Peanut, Jake, Sydney, Oakley, and Frank. She was active in animal rescue, transport, fostering, and adoption. The best way to honor her is to help an animal. One way you can do this is through a memorial donation in her honor to her favorite charity, The Kentucky Humane Society.Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, Kentucky, at 50 Main St, Munfordville, KY 42765. Visitation will continue from 11:00 a.m. CT on Monday until the funeralservice at 1:00 p.m. CT.