Lisa R. Fisher, age 55, of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She attended church services at Cave City United Methodist Church. She was Co-Founder and Co-Owner of RE/MAX Highland Realty and Auction where she was the office manager. She was a wonderful wife, mother and nana.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Whitney Breeze; her parents, Willie Elwood “Dickie” Wilson and Phyllis Diane Poynter Wilson; her memaw, Elizabeth Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Todd Fisher; two children, Payton Fisher and Trace Fisher; two grandsons, Braylon and Trinton Breeze; several cousins and extended family.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, from 3-8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

