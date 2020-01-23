Livingston County couple arrested in sexual abuse investigation

0 Shares

HAMPTON, Ky. – A Livingston County couple were arrested Wednesday in reference to a sexual abuse investigation involving a minor.

Kentucky State Police say Post 1 troopers responded to Livingston County High School regarding a possible incident involving the sexual abuse of a minor. Police discovered 31-year-old Paxton L. Faulker and 39-year-old Christina L. Faulker, both of Hampton, were involved in the abuse.

Paxton Faulker admitted to police that he had made sexual contact with a juvenile relative on multiple occasions, a news release said. Christina Faulker confirmed her husband had sex with the minor on multiple occasions.

Paxton also admitted to photographing and videoing the acts. Christina also filmed and photographed the abuse and purportedly sent them to her husband electronically.

Paxton faces charges relating to incest, use of a minor in a sexual performance, possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and rape. Christina faces similar charges and was charged with distributing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

KSP say this investigation is ongoing. Detective David Dick is assigned to the case.

