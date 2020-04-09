Local church holds ‘encouragement parade’ for pastor and his wife

106 Shares

Ricky Proffitt and Max Proffitt wave at members of their congregation during an encouragement parade held April 8, 2020 at the church in Glasgow.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – It’s been a month since churchgoers at Bethel Independent Baptist Church in Glasgow have gathered together for worship and fellowship.

That all changed Wednesday night when a host of church members decided to join in an “encouragement parade” at the church.

Michelle Williams said she organized the parade after thinking about Pastor Ricky Proffitt and his wife Max’s dedication to the church and its members. She said the parade was a way to remind them of the love the congregation shares for them.

“The rest of the congregation always comes to be fed, looking to be fed, and Brother Ricky and Sister Max are really good at tending to the congregation,” Williams said.

With the help of Mandi Norman, who manages the church’s email chain, the parade was a sealed deal. Norman excluded the Proffitts from the email chain and invited members to join Wednesday for the parade.

And it was a surprise for the Proffitts. Williams told the two she needed to give them something, and they met at the church.

Members joined together along West Cherry Street Wednesday afternoon before departing Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s parking lot. The parade of cars made their way to Myrtle Street and then on to Kentucky Street where the church is located.

A line of cars pulled onto the church parking lot and circled the building while honking their horns and holding signs that contained encouraging messages.

The Proffitts waved as members of the congregation shouted and held signs from their vehicles.

The two said their congregation holds a special place in their lives – so much that they call it the best congregation in Barren County.

“The Lord’s blessed us and given us some of the best people in Barren County,” Ricky said as Max added a certain “yes.”

The couple said they entered ministry 40 years ago. The situation churches across the Unites States are presented with has never appeared during their time in ministry.

“And to go this long without doing what we’ve done for 40 years has been overwhelming,” Max said. “It’s what we’ve done for 40 years, three times a week.”

Spending days in a studious, prayer-driven environment hasn’t changed for Ricky. Visiting the hospitals and “shut-ins” has.

Most hospitals and nursing facilities are closed to public contact, disabling Proffitt from visiting those he normally would.

“I can’t go see people now with the hospital stuff,” Proffitt said. “I try to mail out cards every week to take the place of that, and calling people in the hospital that I can’t go see.”

The church streams its services each Sunday at 11 a.m. Wednesday evening services are also streamed via cross-crown.com.

