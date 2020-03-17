Local courts respond to Supreme Court’s COVID-19 orders

9 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Supreme Court of Kentucky issued an amendment to an order March 13 requiring some court cases to be postponed. Judges John Alexander, Mica Wood Pence and Gabriel Pendleton issued responses to the order.

Family Court

Barren Court will only be conducting hearings from March 16 to April 10, as follows: Juvenile – ECO’s and 10-day Petitions filed by the Cabinet (including resets for lack of service) will be heard on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. All other juvenile hearings will be re-docketed for after April 10. Domestic Violence/ IPO – cases shall continue as docketed for Fridays at 9 a.m. All civil actions involving child support, divorces, custody, paternity or other issues are cancelled. Moving parties shall reschedule their motion to be heard after the restricted period, if settlement cannot be achieved. Any person experiencing symptoms shall arrange to appear by telephone by contacting the Clerk’s office or Family Court Judge’s Office. The Family Court office will be closed to the public. All non-emergency or domestic violence Family Court cases will be rescheduled for after April 10. Attorneys should be contacted for more information. Pro se litigants are encouraged to contact the Family Court office to reschedule hearings at barrenmetcalfefamilycourt@gmail.com.



Metcalfe Court will only be conducting hearings from March 16 to April 10, as follows: Juvenile – ECO’s and 10-day Petitions filed by the Cabinet (including resets for lack of service) will be heard on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. All other juvenile hearings will be re-docketed for after April 10. Domestic Violence/ IPO – cases shall continue as docketed for Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. All civil actions involving child support, divorces, custody, paternity or other issues are cancelled. Moving parties shall reschedule their motion to be heard after the restricted period, if settlement cannot be achieved. Any person experiencing symptoms shall arrange to appear by telephone by contacting the Clerk’s office or Family Court Judge’s Office. In accordance with the Supreme Court of Kentucky’s order, only the parties, their attorneys and necessary witnesses will be allowed into the courtroom. All other persons are asked to remain at home. The Family Court office will be closed to the public. All non-emergency or domestic violence Family Court cases will be rescheduled for after April 10. Attorneys should be contacted for more information. Pro se litigants are encouraged to contact the Family Court office to reschedule hearings at barrenmetcalfefamilycourt@gmail.com.



Barren and Metcalfe Circuit Court

General Civil Matters All civil trials, hearings and motions are to be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. All non-emergency criminal matters are also to be rescheduled. Pending motions may be rescheduled by contacting the Clerk’s office to get a new date after April 13, 2020. Should you have an emergency or need an issue addressed more quickly, contact Krystal Cooper at krystalbrown@kycourts.net and Krissy Parker at krissyparker@kycourts.net to schedule appropriate proceedings. Any hearings held prior to April 13, 2020 will be held over the phone. The Court will take matter under advisement based on the pleadings without the necessity of a hearing. Lawyers should attempt to agree on briefing schedules and consent to submission of matters in controversy for decision on the record of the pleadings.

Master Commissioner Sales All Barren Circuit Court Master Commissioner sales currently scheduled between March 16 and April 10 are rescheduled for April 28. Metcalfe County Commissioner sales set during this period are cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Criminal Matters The Court will conduct video hearings, including arraignments, for all matters already scheduled where the defendant is in custody. For those defendants not in custody, unless otherwise agreed by the parties, hearings will be rescheduled as follows: Barren Circuit Court hearings set on March 23 will be moved to the corresponding time on April 27. Metcalfe Circuit Court hearings set on March 24 will be moved to April 28 at 9 a.m. Barren Circuit Court hearings set on March 24 will be moved to April 28 at 1:30 p.m. Barren Circuit Court hearings set on March 30 will be moved to the corresponding time on May 4. Any hearing scheduled at a time other than those set out above will be rescheduled to a date and time agreed by the parties, unless the defendant is in custody. In that case, the hearing will be conducted by video absent an agreement between the parties to reschedule. Such hearings will, per the Chief Justice’s directive, be closed to everyone but counsel for the parties and essential court personnel.



Barren District Court

All civil trials, hearings and motions are to be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. All non-emergency criminal matters are also to be rescheduled.

Probate, civil and small claims cases These dockets are canceled. Moving parties shall reschedule their motions to be heard more than 45 days out. Scheduling matters and dates should be directed to the Circuit Clerk’s office. When possible, hearings will be conducted via phone. Potential telephonic hearings should be rescheduled with the District Court secretary, Pat Matthews, at (270) 651-9839 or patmatthews@kycourts.net. These hearings will be set for Monday or Thursday at 10 a.m. All filings should be e-filed or placed in the drop box at the Courthouse.

Criminal cases These dockets are canceled with the following exceptions: Evidentiary hearings, in-custody arraignments, in-custody preliminary hearings, in-custody bond motions, and in-custody probation violation hearings. In-custody probation violation hearings will be scheduled on either Monday or Thursday at 9 a.m. during video arraignments. In-custody hearings will take place by video.

Disability and other health cases Only initial/ emergency hearings will be scheduled. All other motions and hearings will be heard after the restricted period. When possible, hearings will be conducted via phone.

Juvenile cases Juvenile detention hearings will be held as scheduled. The remaining juvenile dockets are canceled until after the restricted period.

Traffic cases These dockets are canceled and will be rescheduled after the restricted period.

Any emergency hearings may be scheduled by contacting the Circuit Clerk’s office or by contacting the District Court secretary, Pat Matthews, at patmatthews@kycourts.net.

All hearings will, per the Chief Justice’s directive, be closed to everyone but counsel for the parties and essential court personnel.

