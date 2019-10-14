Glasgow man wins Mega Millions, plays same numbers for 2 years

1 Shares

Robert Calfee displays the winning ticket that made him a millionare. Calfee won $1 million after playing the same lottery numbers at Zack's Express market for two years. Wes Royse/WCLU News.

Glasgow, Ky. – A Glasgow man just got richer. The Mega Millions winning ticket was sold to 66-year-old Robert Calfee recently at Zack’s Express market.

Calfee discovered his big win Sunday when he tried to cash the winning ticket but the payout was over the limit. Calfee says he tried to cash the ticket at Zack’s Express market, a convenient store on Lexington Drive in Glasgow, where he purchased the ticket.

It wasn’t until he was informed at another store that he couldn’t redeem his winnings that he began to wonder how much he had won.

“I thought maybe it was $800 or $6,000. It never donned on me it was a big one. I went to the other store that’s got a bigger limit and he said, ‘I can’t cash it either.’ I said, ‘What? It’s over $25,000?’ and I started going nuts,” Calfee says. “I looked the number up and he came running out of the back room, all excited, and said ‘You’ve won a million dollars!’ I said, ‘Come on man, don’t B-S me.’ I didn’t believe it at first. He showed me and I looked. There it is in writing.”

Owner of Zack’s Express market Mafaz Ansar says Calfee is no random customer. In fact, he’s a regular that Ansar favors.

“He’s been coming a long time and playing the same number,” Ansar says. “He’s a very nice gentleman. I think he deserved it.”

And while he has spent some of the money, Calfee says it won’t change who he is as a person.

“One million isn’t going to change me,” Calfee says. “I did buy me a new house yesterday, and ordered a new car. I pretty much have everything else.”

Kentucky Lottery sales were finalized at $1,042,512,000 during the 2018 fiscal year. That’s a $42 million increase over 2017’s numbers, according to the lottery website.

Calfee says he will not receive $1 million in full, though. In fact, only half of the winnings made it to his pocket.

“Somewhere around 45 to 48 percent,” Calfee says. “You know, government has got to get their money. I don’t think it’s fair, but it’s either that or take smaller payments over 26 years. I’m not going to be around then. I want it all now.”

Ansar has renovated his store recently and he has noticed lottery sales have increased. In fact, there have been several “big winners.”

“In Glasgow, I haven’t heard of a million dollar winner in a long time,” Ansar says. “But, last month, our Kentucky Lottery sales increased and we got a bonus check. We redid the lottery area around here. We just posted some pictures on Facebook last week. The scratch-off has been increased. The online has been increased. We are glad customers are winning. We had a lot of big winners last month also.”

But the strangest key in Calfee’s luck is the numbers he chose to play. He says he’s been playing that set of numbers for two years, twice a week. And if you never think to pick up a fortune cookie, think again. Calfee credits his luck to the oriental commodity.

“One of them is a fortune cookie number that I won,” Calfee says.

While a millionaire has few regrets, Calfee says he had paid the extra dollar for the multiplier. He would have won $3 million with this ticket.