WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT SHARES $9 MILLION TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR MENTAL HEALTH

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky school districts are sharing a $9 million federal grant aimed at increasing awareness of mental health issues.

The grant will provide resources for public school districts in Bullitt, Henderson and Warren County for the implementation of mental health policies and processes. Kentucky is one of only four states receiving the award.

The grant was announced by the Kentucky Department of Education in partnership with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The partnership will work to enhance school mental health supports, provide youth mental health first aid training and improve social emotional skills for students. The project will serve more than 37,000 students annually for five years.

The grant money comes from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Center for Mental Health Services.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.