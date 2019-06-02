Local traffic impact report June 3 for through June 7

0 Shares

District 3 traffic impact report June 3 for through June 7

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (June 1, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for June 3 through June 7 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3 .

I-65

Two lanes in the southbound direction are expected to be closed through Wednesday, June 15th at the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway interchange at the 43 mile marker. These closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The southbound closure will be done nightly for approximately two weeks. Law enforcement will be present during the closures. The work is weather dependent so it’s possible the schedule could change.

On June 6 a contractor will close a lane on I-65 northbound at the exit 20 interchange in Bowling Green. The work will done between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. so crews can install a new overhead panel sign.

I-165 (Formerly the Natcher Parkway)

A lane closure is in place in the northbound direction between exit 3 (US 31-W Nashville Road) and exit 5 (US 68 Russellville Road). Construction to lengthen the ramps and widen the bridge over the railroad tracks is currently underway. Travel delays are possible during peak drive time hours. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Allen County

KY 98 Brownsford Road- Work will continue throughout the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Speed limit throughout the new roadway will remain at 35 MPH until construction is complete. Motorist should use caution to obey the lowered speed limits while traveling in the area.

Barren County

KY 255 Mammoth Cave Parkway– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project along KY 255 between US 31-W extending north to Mammoth Cave Avenue, a distance of 0.25 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

US 68 Edmonton Road – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will also improve roadside features along US 68 from the intersection of Lecta Salem Road extending east to the Metcalfe County line, a distance of 6.21 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

KY 571 Seymour Park Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 571 from the intersection of KY 740 extending north to the Hart County line, a distance of 2.29 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

KY 1318 Lucas Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 1318 from North Lucas Road extending east to the intersection of US 31 E, a distance of 0.98 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

KY 1330 Kino Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 1330 from the intersection of KY 90 extending east to the Metcalfe County line, a distance of 4.52 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Happy Valley Road KY 90 – Contractors are expected to work on a preventive maintenance project along KY 90 from the intersection with US 31-W extending north towards Scenic View Drive, a distance of 3.01 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Metcalfe County

KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors will continue to work on a project to replace a bridge over Rogers Creek on KY 163 between Robertson Shaw Road and Radford Martin Road. Traffic has been switched onto the new bridge. Flaggers may be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely. Traffic on Capp Harlan Road has been switched to a new temporary alignment. Traffic has been routed to a new alignment of Cave Springs Road.

KY 100 Center Point Road Mile Point 24 – A temporary traffic signal remains in place to keep motorist off an area of roadway that has slid during winter rains. KYTC is in the process of letting a contract to repair the slide, the temporary signal will remain in place until the slide is repaired.

Simpson County

US 31-W Nashville Road – Crews will be present working on correcting sidewalk ramps from Ky 1008 to the entrance of sonic. Most work will take place off the roadway but motorist should use caution in the area.

KY 816 Schweitzer from Tennessee state line to Charlie Butts Road – A preventive maintenance resurfacing project will continue next week. Message boards will be in place to remind motorist to use extra caution while driving in the area. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during working hours. Motorist should use caution while traveling the area. The asphalt layer will be the last thing put down so please be patient.

Todd County

Roger Q Mill Road – The bridge located on Roger Q Mill Road just off US 68X in Fairview will be closed beginning June 3. The closure is necessary for the bridge to be upgraded. Motorists should seek an alternate route as the bridge will be closed for several weeks.

Warren County

US 231 Campbell Lane – Motorists traveling on US 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with US 31-W Nashville Road in Bowling Green should expect lane closures beginning Sunday night. The lane closures are expected to begin around 8 p.m. and ending around 6 a.m. The lane closures are expected to take place multiple nights, weather permitting.

Crews will also be working during the day as well, but lane closures are not expected. The lane closures are necessary as contract crews work on a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) in that area of US 231 Campbell Lane.

A new concrete median safety feature will be constructed similar to the median recently constructed on the nearby section of US 31-W Nashville Road. The new median will improve traffic safety by eliminating conflict points and preventing motorists from taking unsafe chances on that section of roadway. The traffic flow in that area will be improved and more efficient.