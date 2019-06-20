WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Local youth participate in KY Youth Leadership Council, help pass laws in Frankfort

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Local youth are making an impact in Frankfort.

The Kentucky Youth Leadership Council was formed a little over four years ago. Kentucky’s First Lady Glenna Bevin has spearheaded the council as a liaison between lawmakers and foster youth.

According to Kentucky Youth Advocates Youth Engagement Director Harper Kelly, the council began as a method to hear from youth in the system.

      062019Kellyonstigma
From left: Mallie Boston; Antonio Hernandez; Kaleb Syra; and Mary Lee England. Boston and England are leaders at the Glasgow-Barren County Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow and Barren County has been the hub for local youth to become involved in state legislation. Kelly says The Glasgow-Barren County Boys and Girls Club is “probably the most active,” in terms of youth from one place participating.

House Bill 158 was recently signed into law. According to a press release from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office, the law “codifies a foster child bill of rights.”

The law lays out 16 specific rights for children in care, including adequate food, clothing, and shelter. Other rights give youth a safe, secure, and stable family, according to the news release.

Antonio Hernandez, left, stands with friend Kaleb Syra, right. hernandez and Syra met at the Glasgow-Barren County Boys and Girls Club. The two have since worked together on the KY Youth Leadership Council.

Two area youth have been involved with the youth council since its origin. Kaleb Syra and Antonio Hernandez became involved in different ways but they have something unique between them: their involvement at the Boys and Girls Club.

Syra was adopted June 22, 2017 after being in foster care since he was six months old. He’s been involved at the Boys and Girls Club around four years. Syra says he was able to influence the passage of HB 80, which gives foster youth the right to get a driver’s license.

      062019SyraonHB80

Syra was able to speak in the Capitol Rotunda recently. According to Syra, he was able to tell lawmakers some of the things discussed in the council.

      062019Learningmoment

For Hernandez, the influence to become involved with the youth council was his involvement at the Boys and Girls Club. Hernandez says once he talked with youth in the foster system, and saw what their lives are like, he became inspired to be a voice.

Hernandez’ involvement in the bill influenced its passage. According to Hernandez, students were able to offer a lot of input.

      062019WorkingonHB

 

For a complete listing of rights HB158 offers to foster youth, visit legislature.ky.gov.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.