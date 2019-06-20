Local youth participate in KY Youth Leadership Council, help pass laws in Frankfort

0 Shares

Local youth are making an impact in Frankfort.

The Kentucky Youth Leadership Council was formed a little over four years ago. Kentucky’s First Lady Glenna Bevin has spearheaded the council as a liaison between lawmakers and foster youth.

According to Kentucky Youth Advocates Youth Engagement Director Harper Kelly, the council began as a method to hear from youth in the system.

The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow and Barren County has been the hub for local youth to become involved in state legislation. Kelly says The Glasgow-Barren County Boys and Girls Club is “probably the most active,” in terms of youth from one place participating.

House Bill 158 was recently signed into law. According to a press release from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office, the law “codifies a foster child bill of rights.”

The law lays out 16 specific rights for children in care, including adequate food, clothing, and shelter. Other rights give youth a safe, secure, and stable family, according to the news release.

Two area youth have been involved with the youth council since its origin. Kaleb Syra and Antonio Hernandez became involved in different ways but they have something unique between them: their involvement at the Boys and Girls Club.

Syra was adopted June 22, 2017 after being in foster care since he was six months old. He’s been involved at the Boys and Girls Club around four years. Syra says he was able to influence the passage of HB 80, which gives foster youth the right to get a driver’s license.

Syra was able to speak in the Capitol Rotunda recently. According to Syra, he was able to tell lawmakers some of the things discussed in the council.

For Hernandez, the influence to become involved with the youth council was his involvement at the Boys and Girls Club. Hernandez says once he talked with youth in the foster system, and saw what their lives are like, he became inspired to be a voice.

Hernandez’ involvement in the bill influenced its passage. According to Hernandez, students were able to offer a lot of input.

For a complete listing of rights HB158 offers to foster youth, visit legislature.ky.gov.