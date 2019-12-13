Locals join to “Help the Hardworking for the Holidays”

0 Shares

A Glasgow woman is looking to make a difference in the lives of those in the community this holiday season.

Jamie Bewely Byrd owns Extreme Gymnastics, and said she often sees struggles among parents and caregivers around Christmastime. For that reason, she has decided to create an initiative she’s calling “Helping the Hardworking for the Holidays.”

“We see people come in constantly, paying bills and doing everything they can for their children,” Byrd said. “You know, sometimes during the holidays it hits a little but harder for some people.”

Byrd told WCLU News donors have contributed to the cause. She said 10 families will be served this year and she hopes to continue to serve more people each year.

“I feel like this is something that we can do to really pay back that person that is just putting forth every effort they can,” Byrd said.

Each recipient will receive various items such as a dinner for four at a local restaurant and several gift cards to area businesses, according to a Facebook post.

To hear more about the initiative, tune in to Convergence, a podcast by WCLU Radio and the Glasgow Daily Times. The episode can be found at wcluradio.com, Apple Podcast and Google Music stores.

Byrd said nominations will be accepted through Dec. 15. To nominate and learn more about “Helping the Hardworking for the Holidays”, Byrd said she can be reached via email at jamie@extremecheergym.com.

